States ruled by BJP, allies ‘nerve centre’ of paper leaks: Assam Cong chief

Guwahati, Jun 21 (PTI) Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah claimed on Friday that states ruled by the BJP and its allies have become the "nerve centre" of question paper leaks, and the case of NEET-UG is the latest example of that.

Borah made the allegation while leading a demonstration against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination this year.

Holding the government responsible for the "question paper leaks", he said, “It has become clear that question paper leaks are happening repeatedly in BJP-ruled states, including in Assam.

“In this latest instance of NEET-UG examinations, it is the states ruled by BJP or its allies like Gujarat and Bihar, which have emerged as the nerve centre.” The Central government was unable to hold the examination smoothly, the state Congress chief claimed during the demonstration.

Several MLAs and other leaders of Congress, along with its student wing NSUI members, participated in the protest.

The NSUI members also attempted to stage a demonstration outside the party office but were prevented by the police from going out of the premises.

The medical entrance examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part.

The results were announced on June 4.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court. PTI SSG NN