States should act on crimes against women with utmost urgency, instill fear among perpetrators: PM

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said state governments should act on crimes against women with "utmost urgency" and called for instilling deterrence among perpetuators, his comments coming in the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, Modi expressed profound concern over incidents of rape and violence against women and said he can feel the outrage of people.

"Crimes against women should be probed swiftly, and stringent punishment given to those who commit such demonic acts," Modi said, stressing the need for societal introspection and creating fear of consequences among perpetrators.

"Today, from the Red Fort, I want to express my pain. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against our mothers, sisters, and daughters. There is anger among common people because of this. I can feel that rage," he said.

He also said such disturbing incidents continue to occur.

The fear of punishment must be instilled among the perpetrators, he said. "Those who commit such sins should know that they will be hanged." He also urged the country, society, and state governments to "address this matter with utmost urgency".

"There must be a swift investigation into crimes against women, and those responsible for these horrific acts should face strict punishment without delay," he said.

His comments come in the backdrop of the horrific rapeand murder of an on-duty trainee doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata last week which led to widespread protests. The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and brutally murdered on August 9.

A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

Addressing the issue of advancements in women's rights, Modi discussed the extension of paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

"The extension of paid maternity leave is not just about respect for women but also about making thoughtful decisions to ensure that the child in a mother's care becomes an exemplary citizen," he said.

He underscored that this change reflects a compassionate and constitutional approach to supporting working mothers and their children.

He hailed the inclusion of approximately 10 crore new women in self-help groups, highlighting their growing role in family decision-making and broader social change.

"We are proud to see that women are becoming economically self-reliant. When women become self-reliant, they participate in family decision-making processes, which will ensure significant social transformation," he said.

Modi drew a parallel between the global success of Indian CEOs and the achievements of these women. "While our CEOs gain global recognition, one crore women are becoming Lakhpati Didis".

Modi said the government has allocated between Rs 10 and 20 lakh to these groups with a total of Rs 9 lakh crore provided in support so far.

The prime minister highlighted the government's efforts in promoting a "women-led development model" across various sectors, including innovation, employment, and entrepreneurship.

"In recent years, we have worked on the women-led development model. Whether it's innovation, employment, or entrepreneurship, women are making strides in every sector. Women are not just increasing their participation; they are leading," he said.

"Today, in various fields, including our defense sector -- our Air Force, Army, Navy, and space sector -- we are witnessing the strength of our women for the country," he said.