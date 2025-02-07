States to set up centres for effective implementation of BioE3 policy: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that BioE3 cells will be set up in the states as interconnected knowledge hubs, linking state and national stakeholders to drive the effective implementation of the BioE3 policy.

Launched last year, the BioE3 policy aims to foster high-performance biomanufacturing, which involves the production of bio-based products to address challenges in various sectors, including agriculture and climate change.

Chairing the "Centre-State Partnership Conclave on BioE3 Policy" here, the Minister of State for Science and Technology said that a strong Centre-state partnership is essential for successful implementation of the BioE3 policy.

"It is crucial to establish 'BioE3 Cells' in the states in partnership with the Centre through the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). These BioE3 Cells will function as an interconnected knowledge hub, linking state and national stakeholders to drive the effective implementation of the BioE3 policy," the minister said.

Each state has been encouraged to establish its own BioE3 Cell, ensuring that biomanufacturing initiatives align with local priorities, resources and strengths while remaining connected to national objectives.

Through this nationwide network, BioE3 Cells will ensure that emerging technologies, innovative research and sustainable biomanufacturing practices are effectively integrated across all regions. PTI GVS AS AS