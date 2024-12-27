Statesman committed to harmony: Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said he was saddened by the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, describing him as a statesman committed to harmony.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, late on Thursday. He was 92.

"Saddened by the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh ji. I recall our meetings, both during his tenure as prime minister and before, where his sincerity towards dialogue on Kashmir and fostering people-to-people contact across borders was evident," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

The separatist-religious leader said Singh believed in open borders and lasting peace with neighbours, and engaged with the Hurriyat Conference with an open mind.

"A statesman committed to harmony and resolution. Condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace," he added. PTI SSB SZM SZM