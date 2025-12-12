Statesman of great dignity, irreparable loss: Cong condoles Patil's demise

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Congress on Friday condoled the death of veteran party leader Shivraj Patil, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing him as a statesman of great dignity who served the nation with distinction.

Senior Congress leader and former Union home minister Shivraj Patil breathed his last at his home in Maharashtra's Latur on Friday morning after a brief illness, family sources said. He was 90.

His funeral is expected to be held on Saturday, they said.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Union Home Minister, Former Lok Sabha Speaker and veteran Congress leader Shri Shivraj Patil. He was an honoured senior colleague with whom I shared a close bond and many cherished memories," Kharge said.

"A statesman of great dignity, Shri Patil served the nation with distinction, holding key Constitutional and Parliamentary responsibilities and contributing significantly to India's Democratic institutions," the Congress chief said.

"His demise is a profound loss for the Congress Party and for all who admired his integrity, composure and commitment to public service," Kharge said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also condoled Patil's death.

"The news of the passing of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil ji is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss to the party. His dedication to public service and his contributions to the nation will always be remembered," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"My condolences are with the entire Patil family, his well-wishers, and supporters in this hour of grief," Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of the passing of Patil is deeply saddening.

"May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and well-wishers. Shri Patil ji held responsibility for several important departments, including the Ministry of Defence, and served the public for decades. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Congress family," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless supporters. May they find strength in this difficult hour, and may his soul rest in peace," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal remembered Patil as an able administrator who left a lasting impact on the country.

"We have lost a stalwart of the Congress Party, who was loved across party lines for his dedication, humility and excellence in public service. May his family and well-wishers find the strength to bear this loss. He will be remembered fondly for times to come. Om Shanti," he said.

Patil is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, and two granddaughters.

Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political journey as the president of the Latur municipality between 1966 and 1970, and was subsequently elected as an MLA for two terms. He held key posts in the Maharashtra Assembly, including those of deputy speaker and speaker, between 1977 and 1979.

He then went on to win the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times and became the 10th speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He lost to BJP's Rupatai Patil Nilangekar in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member.

The Congress leader held several Union government portfolios, including defence, commerce, and science and technology. Patil was the Union home minister from 2004 to 2008, when he resigned after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

He was the governor of Punjab and also served as the administrator of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015. PTI ASK DIV DIV