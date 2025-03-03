Statewide crackdown on drug trafficking: Operation D-Hunt leads to over 2,800 arrests

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 3 (PTI) A major anti-drug action, Operation D-Hunt, was carried out across Kerala resulting in the arrest of 2,854 persons suspected of drug trafficking, police said here on Monday.

During the week-long special drive, 17,246 people were inspected, and 2,762 cases were registered for possession of banned narcotics, the state police media centre said in a release here.

It said a significant amount of illegal substances, worth lakhs in the international market, were confiscated. This include MDMA (1.312 kg), Ganja (153.56 kg), hashish oil (18.15 gram), brown sugar (1.855 g), nitrazepam tablets (48 Nos), alprazolam tablets (54 Nos) and heroin (13.06 g).

The operation took place from February 22 to March 1, 2025, with the goal of identifying and taking strict action against those involved in storing and selling illegal drugs, it said.

"Before the crackdown, officials gathered confidential intelligence on suspected traffickers. These individuals were kept under constant surveillance, and raids were carried out in locations where drugs were believed to be stored," the release said.

The operation was conducted under the direction of State Police Chief Dr Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and led by Manoj Abraham, the Head of the State Anti-Narcotics Task Force and ADGP (Law and Order).

The NDPS Coordination Cells at the range level worked closely with District Police Chiefs to implement the plan effectively, it said.

To strengthen anti-drug measures, a 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room (9497927797) has been set up to receive information from the public. All details provided will be kept strictly confidential.

Police said a database of habitual drug traffickers has been created, and these individuals are being closely monitored. They said that Operation D-Hunt will continue as part of their ongoing efforts to eliminate drug trafficking in the state.