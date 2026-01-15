Statewide earthquake mock drill held across Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 15 (PTI) A statewide mock drill simulating an earthquake was conducted across all districts of Mizoram on Thursday to assess emergency response, rescue and relief preparedness, officials said.

The exercise was organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in coordination with the state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R) department to ensure a prompt and coordinated response in the event of a major earthquake.

Mock scenarios, including building collapses, fire outbreaks and mass casualties, were staged at 36 locations across the state. The drill began at 10 am with the sounding of sirens at deputy commissioner offices, officials said.

Personnel from District Quick Response Forces, Fire and Emergency Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), medical teams, NGOs and local volunteers took part in the exercise.

State disaster response teams from neighbouring Assam and Tripura also participated in the drill at Kolasib and Mamit districts, officials said.

Line departments, including Public Health Engineering, Public Works, Power and Electricity, Transport, and Information and Public Relations, were involved in simulated rescue and relief operations amid collapsed structures, fires, road blockages and communication failures.

Operations at incident sites, staging areas and relief camps were monitored through video conferencing at District Emergency Operation Centres. Senior NDMA consultant Brig Ravinder Gurung (Retd) supervised the exercise from the State Emergency Operation Centre in Aizawl.

He was accompanied by state observers and former DM&R principal secretary P C Lallawmsanga and former DM&R director Dominic Lalhmangaiha. Four observers were also deputed by the Centre to monitor the drill.

In Aizawl, Lok Bhavan was designated as a relief camp, while Lammual, formerly the Assam Rifles ground, was used as a staging area. NDMA and state DM&R officials visited relief camps during the exercise.

Mizoram lies in the Seismic Zone V, which is the highest risk zone to earthquakes. PTI CORR NN