Statewide 'Maha Mock Test' for MHT-CET, JEE aspirants announced by MCOA

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra Class Owners' Association (MCOA) on Saturday announced the launch of the 'Maha Mock Test', described as the country's first state-wide mock examination initiative for the aspirants of MHT-CET and JEE.

The initiative, led by Klasy Innovations in association with MCOA and presented by CBS with Prometric as the technology partner, aims to provide students across Maharashtra with a simulated exam environment mirroring national-level testing conditions, a statement stated.

The programme also offers remedial insights and remote follow-ups, according to an MCOA release.

Launched during the association's Teachers' Day celebrations and awards ceremony here, the registration for the test will remain open until Children's Day on November 14.

The timeline has been designed to support students in their preparation for the JEE exams scheduled in January and April, and the MHT-CET in May, it read.

"This initiative is about empowering students and transforming the learning process. For the first time, over 5,000 coaching classes are coming together to provide world-class testing standards, ensuring equal opportunities for students from Mumbai, Nagpur, and Nandurbar alike," MCOA president Prajesh Trotsky said.

The event was attended by Sandeep Jha, chairman of Sandeep Group of Institutes, as chief guest and guests of honour included Shyreyaan Daya, co-founder and CEO of OLL and the youngest entrepreneur featured on Shark Tank India, and Mangesh Nayak, retired sub-inspector and Mumbai attack hero credited with capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Teachers and coaching class owners with more than 30 years of service or those above 50 years of age were felicitated across categories, including school education, science, arts, commerce, NGOs, other boards and authors, the statement stated.

During the event, the association announced the formation of FORCE (Forum of Registered Coaching Educators), a coalition of eight coaching organisations that will jointly advocate policy matters such as the proposed Coaching Class Regulation Bill and GST reforms.

It also announced a collaboration with CBS Foundation to introduce group insurance schemes for teachers, aptitude testing for students, and career guidance programmes.

MCOA is a non-profit organisation representing coaching class owners in Maharashtra, and aims to advocate policy reforms, promote innovation in education, and protect the interests of coaching professionals. PTI SHB MNK MNK