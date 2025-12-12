Statewide polio campaign to begin in Himachal Pradesh on Dec 21

Bilaspur (HP), Dec 12 (PTI) Around 27,037 children of Bilaspur district will receive the polio vaccine under Himachal Pradesh's annual pulse polio campaign in the first phase starting December 21, officials said on Friday.

Instructions have been issued to all the chief medical officers in the state to carry out the campaign in a befitting manner with full coverage, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said that 275 Pulse Polio booths have been set up in the district to successfully conduct the campaign and 544 teams have been formed and 64 supervisors have been deployed.

Eight transit sites have been established where polio vaccines will be administered to travelling children, Kumar said.