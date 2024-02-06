Station revamp scheme: Parliament panel recommends dedicated budget, robust selection process

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Committee on Estimates, after carrying out an in-depth analysis of the progress of 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme" (ABSS), has made 12 recommendations in its report submitted to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The recommendations include the Railway Ministry needing a dedicated budget, a robust selection process and provisions for maintenance among others, the parliamentary committee said.

The Railway Ministry initiated ABBS in 2023 under which it short-listed 1309 stations out of more than 7000 stations for their redevelopment with enhanced and modern facilities to the passengers.

While examining the scheme, the committee observed that the railways do not have an earmarked budget allocation for ABBS and funding comes from the plan head-53 - "consumer amenities".

It asked the ministry to "allocate the funds for the scheme exclusively with strict timelines for physical progress of work" to enable it to evaluate allocation vis-a-vis its zone-wise utilisation.

The committee also found that as far as the selection process of stations is concerned, it was done by a committee comprising railway officials.

It recommended robust selection criteria along with a multi-faceted committee comprising different stakeholders from the same zone with effect from the next phase of the scheme.

While carrying out the analysis of the scheme, another area of concern for the committee was the absence of a "standardisation document" or a benchmark for toilets, platforms, ticket counters and installation of fittings among others.

It urged the ministry to "issue comprehensive guidelines in the matters of standardisation of fittings, CCTVs, WiFi, station access, sound systems, furniture etc to ensure uniformity across the stations".

The committee also realised that ABSS has provisions for the development of stations continuously with a long-term approach but there was no provision for the maintenance of "up-gradations" carried out under the scheme.

It asked the ministry to revise the guidelines as required and "include maintenance as an integral part of the up-gradation contract for a minimum period of five years".

The committee said it observed certain architectural anomalies in the "model of upgraded stations" as proposed under ABSS and on further analysis found that the proposed "up-gradation model" was not being sent for scrutiny or feasibility study by an independent expert or body.

To resolve the issue, it requested the ministry to include the provision of mid-term analysis, periodic review or vetting so that chances of anomaly can be ruled out altogether of proposed up-gradation either at the concept or execution stage.

The committee has also advised the ministry to constitute an expert group for every zone "wherein elected representatives, technical experts, representatives of local bodies and other stakeholders should be involved".

The committee suggested various other measures such as giving priority to stations with strategic locations, archaeological importance, tourist visits, proximity to the borders and introducing an automation system so that platform tickets can be issued from physical to online mode; and making available medical or para-medical facilities.

"The Committee, therefore, desires that the Ministry of Railways should make sincere efforts to popularise 'One Station, One Product" drive to the masses, especially in the rural areas so that even far-located artisans can get a chance to showcase their product reflecting their uniqueness in arts/ crafts," the report said. PTI JP KSS KSS