Station stampede: Delhi LG visits injured at LNJP

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi LG VK Saxena visited those injured in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede late Saturday at LNJP hospital and instructed officers for relief measures.

In a post on X, he said the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner have been asked to address the situation and deploy relief personnel.

"All hospitals are in readiness to address related exigencies. Have instructed CS and CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures," Saxena said.

In his original post on X, Saxena grieved the deaths, but later edited it, removing the bits where he mentioned the casualties.

Saxena said there was an "unfortunate and tragic" incident of "loss of lives and injuries" due to "disorder and stampede" at the New Delhi Railway Station. "My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy." However, after about 15 minutes Saxena edited his post to delete the reference to deaths.

At least 15 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the New Delhi Railway Station, officials said.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains to Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform numbers 14 and 15 of the station.

Acting Chief Minister Atishi told reporters that 15 people had been brought dead at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital of central Delhi. All but two of the casualties were identified. Three of them were children.

