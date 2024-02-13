Stationary coach catches fire at Pune railway station yard; none hurt

Pune, Feb 13 (PTI) A railway coach parked at the washing yard of Pune railway station caught fire in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The cause of the blaze is not known, a Fire Brigade official said.

According to Railway officials, some coaches were parked at the washing yard, and one of them caught fire in the early hours.

"The incident occurred around 2 am. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. We immediately separated two other coaches from the affected one and doused the flames," said the fire brigade official. PTI SPK NSK