Statue collapse not insult of Shivaji Maharaj, says Rane

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) After a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in coastal Sindhudurg district, BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday said the incident cannot be termed as an insult of the Maratha warrior king.

Referring to the statue collapse, which ignited widespread criticism and a high-profile investigation, Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) earlier in the day criticised the administration for rushing the statue’s construction, and prioritising electoral gains over the quality and respect owed to Shivaji Maharaj.

Aaditya Thackeray described the incident as a severe insult to Shivaji Maharaj, calling for accountability from the BJP-led ruling alliance.

“Is this (a matter of) insult? Is such an accident occurring for the first time in India? Entire buildings have collapsed. There were many such accidents during the 65 years of Congress rule,” Rane told reporters at a dahi handi event in Ghatkopar.

“I will go (to the spot of the statue collapse) tomorrow. I have called a meeting with the district collector and will seek detailed information,” the former Union minister said.

Asked about the statue work contract given to a friend of Shrikant Shinde, the MP son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Rane said, “A contract is given only to the known people.” “There will be a technical inquiry (into the collapse), about what sort of material was used,” Rane said. Action will be taken against anyone found guilty, he added.

“The fact that the statue collapsed in just eight months means that something was faulty. But people should stop commenting on it till the technical report (into the collapse) is out,” said Rane, who was present at the ceremony in December when the statue was unveiled by PM Narendra Modi.

Asked about criticism of the government by opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders on the statue collapse incident, Rane said, “How many temples did Sharad Pawar build? How many (temples) did Rahul Gandhi build? In fact, it is not clear to which religion he (Rahul) belongs to.” PTI VT VT