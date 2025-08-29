Statue of communist leader Godavari Parulekar unveiled

Palghar, Aug 29 (PTI) A statue of communist leader Godavari Parulekar was unveiled at a college in Maharashtra's Palghar district on her 118th birth anniversary.

It was unveiled at Comrade Godavari Shamrao Parulekar College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Talasari.

A release issued by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said Parulekar's life was a relentless struggle for the poor, the oppressed and the Adivasis (tribal people) in the region.

She was the first woman law graduate in Maharashtra, a freedom fighter, a Central Committee member of the CPI (M) for 25 years, and the only woman to ever serve as the National President of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in its 90-year history, it said.

Along with her husband Shamrao Parulekar, she led the historic Warli Adivasi Revolt against landlordism from 1945 to 1947, it said. PTI COR NP