Statue of former six-time CM Virbhadra Singh unveiled in Shimla's Rohru

Shimla, Nov 17 (PTI) Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday unveiled the statue of former six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh in Shimla district's Rohru.

Vikramaditya said that everyone must resolve to walk on the path shown by the late leader so that no stone is left unturned in the development of the state.

The minister, while addressing the people on the occasion, said that it were the efforts of Virbhadra that shaped the development of Rohru as well as the entire state.

"Despite facing numerous challenges and adverse situations, he never compromised on development of the state, a fact acknowledged not only by the party but also by the opposition leaders," he said. The minister also assured the people that the state government would ensure the overall development of the region at a fast pace.

He further said that under Phase IV of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Rs 64 crore have been sanctioned for 22 roads in the Rohru constituency, which will strengthen the road network in the constituency.

He added that projects worth approximately Rs 250-300 crore related to road development under the PWD are currently in progress in the region.

Former MP and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh said that everyone must follow the path shown by the former CM to ensure the holistic development of the state.

She said that Virbhadra often expressed his desire to contest elections from Rohru so that he could ensure comprehensive development of the region. "He was later elected MLA from here five times. During this period, he visited every part of the constituency and worked for the development of the region," she said.

This is the second statue of Virbhdra that has been unveiled in the state, the first one being at The Ridge in Shimla.