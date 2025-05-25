Statue of Jawaharlal Darda to be unveiled in Jabalpur

Nagpur, May 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will unveil the statue of freedom fighter and founder of the Lokmat Media Group Jawaharlal Darda on the premises of a hospital in Jabalpur on Monday.

The statue will be unveiled at Seth Govind Das Government District Hospital (Victoria Hospital) in Jabalpur, and the event will be presided over by the managing director of Lokmat Media Group, Devendra Darda, a release from the media group stated.

As per the release, Jawaharlal Darda, a social reformer and statesman who held ministerial portfolios in the Maharashtra government, had served a sentence of one year and nine months in Jabalpur jail during the freedom struggle.

A free medical camp is organised in Jabalpur every year to commemorate this. In 2004, the Lokmat Media Group also established an intensive care unit at the hospital to make emergency healthcare services available to patients.

Madhya Pradesh Minister of Public Works Department Rakesh Singh, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Prahlad Singh Patel, MPs Ashish Dubey and Sumitra Balmik, and other dignitaries will be present for the event.