Statue of Unity now major tourist spot due to PM's vision, generated jobs for tribals: Jaishankar

Ekta Nagar (Guj), Jan 29 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the Statue of Unity in Gujarat has become a major tourist destination due to the Narendra Modi government's efforts to boost tourism, which also generated jobs for local tribal youths.

Jaishankar inaugurated a skill centre dedicated to training local tribal youths in the hospitality sector at Ekta Nagar near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district.

As many as 120 tribal youths will be trained annually at this "Hospitality Skill Centre" started by Tata Group firm IHCL, as per a state government release.

This is the second skill development center opened in Ekta Nagar.

Notably, Jaishankar, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, has adopted four villages in the tribal-dominated Narmada district under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

"Delighted to participate at the inauguration of the IHCL Hospitality Skill Centre today in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The Statue of Unity has emerged as a major tourist destination, with steadily growing footfalls. The construction of tourist facilities, including hotels is a natural consequence. Ensuring the skilled human resources for such facilities is now the task," Jaishankar tweeted on 'X'.

"So glad to see that the IHCL Centre has hit the ground running. Interacted with the first batches selected for front office and F&B training. These youth from the region have got new opportunities as a result of the Modi Government's promotion of tourism," he added.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration, Jaishankar emphasized the need for training youths in the hospitality sector amid the growing popularity of the Statue of Unity among foreign tourists, as per the release.

The vision of PM Modi played a key role in the overall development of the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said.

"When I first became a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, the Prime Minister suggested that I visit Narmada district. The development of Narmada district in this five-year period is really impressive," Jaishankar was quoted as saying.

He said the Statue of Unity premises have created employment opportunities for many tribal families.

"Due to such an important tourist destination in the tribal area, the hotel industry is also flourishing. At this juncture, this skill center will be beneficial for the tribal youth," he added.

Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Garudeshwar sub-district hospital later in the day, a children's home at Rajpipla, and inaugurate a laboratory and a smart class there before flagging off an ambulance at Lachhras village. PTI Corr PJT PD NSK