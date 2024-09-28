Statue of Virbhadra Singh to be installed on The Ridge, spot identified: Official

Shimla, Sep 28 (PTI) A statue of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh will be installed at Daulat Singh Park on The Ridge here, Shimla Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri said on Saturday.

"We have identified a place at The Ridge and the statue will be installed soon at Daulat Singh Park between the statue of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, the first CM of the state, and the statue of Lieutenant General Daulet Singh, based on whom the park was named," he said during a monthly meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation held here on Saturday.

During the meeting, he said that while there was a proposal to install the statue of Virbhadra Singh at The Ridge, but a suitable place was for it had not been identified.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also said that a statue of the six-time chief minister would be installed at The Ridge.

Singh's son and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, after resigning from the state cabinet a day after Rajya Sabha polls on February 28, had brought up the issue of the statue as one of the reasons behind the step.

However, later, he withdrew his resignation after talks with senior Congress leaders.