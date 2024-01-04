Statues of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman installed at main entrance leading to Ram temple: Trust

Ayodhya, Jan 4 (PTI) Ornate statues of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman and 'Garuda' have been installed at the main entrance leading to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a senior official of the temple trust said on Thursday.

These statues have been made using sandstone sourced from the Bansi Paharpur area of Rajasthan.

"The entry to the temple will be from the east side, and exit from the south side. The entire temple superstructure will eventually be three storeys -- G+2," the trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, had earlier said.

Visitors will climb 32 steps from the eastern side to reach the main temple.

These statues have been mounted on tiered slabs put up on both sides of the steps leading to the temple.

According to pictures share by the trust, a statue each of an elephant adorn the lower slabs, a statue each of a lion is on the second level and, on the uppermost slab, Lord Hanuman's statue is one side while the statue of 'Garuda' is on the other.

The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high.

Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates. PTI KND ANB ANB