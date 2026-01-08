Statues of Gandhi, Nehru, Indira, Rajiv to come up in Kalaburagi city

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation to build statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi across the city.

Kalaburagi is Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his Minister son Priyank Kharge’s bastion.

"Earlier, the corporation was allowed to install the statues, but now the state government’s permission is required. Hence, this matter came up before the cabinet," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil briefed reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The minister said the objective is to tell the history of India’s freedom struggle to those who do not know it.

"These statues will inspire people about the sacrifices made for the country," Patil said.

The Karnataka cabinet also gave its nod to the ‘Akka Pade’ (Elder Sister Force) to protect women and children from violence, atrocities and exploitation.

"The cabinet gave its approval to the implementation of the 'Akka Pade' scheme in coordination with the Home Department across 31 districts of the state and five Police Commissionerates,” Patil said.

An initiative of the Women and Child Welfare Department in association with the Home Department, the project aims to patrol sensitive locations and crowded places, including buses, trains, schools, colleges, malls and other public places.

In a post on ‘X’, the chief minister said the state government is committed to providing timely assistance and protection to women and children who have been subjected to violence, negligence, or exploitation, and to creating a fear-free environment.

He said the decision also aims to provide legal awareness, immediate protection, and necessary assistance to women and children. PTI GMS GMS ADB