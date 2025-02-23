Statutory inspection for electrification of Agartala-Sabroom railway section completed: NFR

Agartala, Feb 23 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed a statutory inspection for electrification of the Agartala-Sabroom section of the Lumding division, an official said on Sunday.

This inspection marks a major milestone in introducing commercial services under 25 KV electric traction, a significant step towards modernising railway infrastructure in the northeast region.

The exercise was conducted in the presence of Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) Sandeep Kumar, the official said.

The statutory inspection by the PCEE on Saturday is a mandatory prerequisite to ensure safety and operational compliance before commencing full-scale commercial train services under electric traction, said NFR's CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.

The NFR had successfully conducted a trial run of an electric train from Dharmanagar to Agartala on February 8.

Sharma said the electrification of the Agartala-Sabroom section is a key initiative under Indian Railways' broader vision to enhance operational efficiency, reduce fossil fuel dependency and minimise environmental impact.

"Transitioning to electric traction will significantly lower carbon emissions, offering a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to diesel locomotives. Additionally, electric trains will improve speed, reliability and travel time, making railway operations more energy-efficient and cost-effective," he said.

The advancement is expected to boost passenger and freight transport, ensuring faster services while contributing to the region's economic growth and connectivity, the NFR official said.

The successful completion of this project will drive trade, tourism and industrial development by enabling seamless freight movement and quicker transportation of goods and raw materials, he said, adding passengers will benefit from enhanced travel comfort and service reliability, while businesses will gain from more efficient logistics.

However, the electrification from Maibong to Chandranathpur (107 km) under the Lumding section remains incomplete, preventing the authorities from running electric trains from Agartala to Guwahati.

"We are targeting to complete electrification traction from Maibong to Chandranathpur by the next three to four months. But the monsoon is approaching, which may impact the ongoing work," Sharma said.

According to him, electric trains between Guwahati and Agartala could not run until the whole network from Lumding to Agartala via Maibong-Chandranathpur was electrified.

Sharma said as part of Indian Railways' mission to achieve 100 per cent broad-gauge electrification, this initiative aligns with the Centre's commitment to sustainable and efficient transport solutions. PTI PS BDC