Stay away from seeking votes on basis of religion: Azad to DPAP workers

Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday asked his party colleagues to stay away from seeking votes on the basis of religion, asserting that religion has no role in politics.

Advertisment

He also asked them not to use abusive words against rival candidates during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Azad made the advice at a meeting of party workers in Kathua district after party colleague and former minister G M Saroori filed his nomination papers from Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary constituency.

Saroori (69) filed his papers before the returning officer in Kathua, taking the total number of candidates who have submitted their nominations from Udhampur seat to six. Five candidates, including former Union minister Jitendra Singh, had earlier filed their nominations from the seat which is going to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Advertisment

The last date for filing nomination is March 27. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 28 and names can be withdrawn by March 30.

“My 45 years' record (in politics) is before everyone and I have never spoke against rival candidates during electioneering across the country...religion has no role in politics and once the elections are over, the successful candidates should keep the doors of their houses and offices open to meet people irrespective of their religion, caste or creed,” Azad said.

The former chief minister, who resigned from the Congress to launch his own party in September 2022, asked his party leaders to follow his footsteps and avoid using abusive words against rival candidates or seeking votes on the basis of religion, region, caste and creed.

Advertisment

“Every political party or government has good or bad things to their credit. You can speak positively or negatively on the policies of a party or a government but don’t indulge in abuse of rival candidates. Let the people decide their vote on the basis of the performance of the candidates and their parties,” Azad said, urging voters to support development and progress.

He also requested media persons to stop provoking rival candidates against each other and said “a (burst of) AK-47 rifle can kill 36 persons, but one wrong news will kill thousands of people at one go”.

Azad underscored the pivotal role of an effective campaign in ensuring the success of party candidate Saroori.

Advertisment

The DPAP chief stressed the necessity of defeating those entities that seek to divide people along religious lines, as well as political parties that have failed to address the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Saroori stressed the importance of choosing an MP who is committed to progress and promised to fight for the people's interests.

"My track record is clear. As a three-time former MLA, I have consistently served the people and fought for their interests. I promise to address public issues in Parliament. The current MP is disconnected from the people, but I will work tirelessly for the their welfare," he said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK