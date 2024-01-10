Stay away from sensationalisation of news for higher TRPs: Ex-president Kovind to journalists

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind urged journalists on Wednesday to stay away from sensationalisation of news for higher television rating points and said such tendencies have proved harmful for journalistic standards.

Advertisment

Addressing the 55th convocation of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Kovind also flagged challenges posed before the media by fake news, paid news, misinformation and deepfakes.

"Any mischief maker sitting in any corner of the world can spread fake news in the social media space. By the time we realise that certain information is incorrect and spread with malintention, the damage has been done to the society," he said.

Kovind said it is the duty of the journalists to ensure that the citizens get correct news and information.

Advertisment

"You are stepping into the world of journalism when technology is witnessing rapid changes. Every change brings about several possibilities and challenges. We have to guard against the misuse of new technology," Kovind said.

The former president said the media resorting to sensationalisation of news for higher TRPs has emerged as a big challenge.

"Such tendencies are proving to be harmful for journalistic standards. I would request you to stay away from such practices and uphold journalistic standards," he said.

Advertisment

During the convocation, post-graduate diploma certificates were awarded to the IIMC students of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 batches from Delhi and its centres in Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam and Jammu.

Different medals were also awarded to 65 students from the two batches.

IIMC Chairman R Jagannathan, Director General Anupama Bhatnagar and faculty members from all the centres of the institute were present at the ceremony at Bharat Mandapam. PTI SKU RC