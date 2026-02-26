'Stay indoors if you are averse to colours,' says UP Police's Gonda ASP

Gonda (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Amid preparations for Holi, an officer of the Uttar Pradesh Police here has advised those who are averse to colours to stay at home as a precaution on the festival day.

As the holy month of Ramzan and Holi are being observed simultaneously, Gonda Additional Superintendent of Police Radheshyam Rai appealed to members of the Muslim community to present an example of communal harmony.

The appeal was made at a peace committee meeting held at the Colonelganj police station here to ensure the peaceful celebration of the festival.

The ASP also suggested that Muslim residents could break their fast with "gujiya" offered by their Hindu neighbours as a gesture of goodwill.

Addressing representatives of different communities, the ASP said those who do not wish to play Holi or are averse to colours should, as a precaution, stay at home on the festival day.

"Holi is a festival of joy. It does not see who is Hindu, Muslim, Christian or Sikh. It only sees that it is Holi and the person in front is our brother, and we apply colours," he said, adding that people usually say, "Bura na mano, Holi hai," while applying colours.

A video of a meeting held three days ago went viral on social media on Wednesday, drawing varied reactions.

Rai said some people remain in a celebratory mood on the day of the festival and may not be in a position to heed advice at that time, making it safer for those who object to colours to avoid venturing out.

He said that Holi celebrations involving colours generally continue till noon and cease completely by around 2 pm. He suggested that when people greet each other, Muslim residents could break their fast with "gujiyas" offered by their Hindu neighbours as a gesture of goodwill.

Representatives of the Muslim community welcomed the appeal.

Supporting the suggestion, a resident, Nasib Ali, said it promotes mutual brotherhood and that the gesture of breaking the fast with "gujiyas" should not cause any difficulty to anyone. PTI COR ABN SHS SHS