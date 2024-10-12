Stay united by eliminating untouchability, says CM Adityanath during Lord Ram's coronation ceremony

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshapeethadhiswar Yogi Adityanath on Saturday stressed on remaining united and eliminating untouchability.

Adityanath was addressing the coronation ceremony of Lord Ram organised by the Ramlila Committee, Aryanagar at the Mansarovar Ramlila Ground here on Saturday evening. "When we remain united, we will remain safe. If we stay united by eliminating untouchability, then we will be able to protect ourselves and the nation as well," Yogi said in his address.

"We have to keep a distance from those hypocrisies due to which we had to suffer the pain of slavery and the invaders got the opportunity to destroy our religious places and tear apart the social fabric," he said.

"We have to keep a distance from those hypocrisies due to which we had to suffer the pain of slavery and the invaders got the opportunity to destroy our religious places and tear apart the social fabric," he said.

Extending his greetings on Vijayadashmi, he said, "Due to lack of unity, during different periods of slavery, the invaders had the audacity to desecrate the Vishwanath temple in Kashi, the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Sri Krishna temple in Mathura." "To remain united, to show the strength of unity, it is necessary that we stay away from discriminations like caste, religion, sect, language, untouchability." The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The 'Sanatan' society has never been poor. It has always been the leader in wisdom and prosperity. Under a conspiracy, it was divided in the medieval period in the name of region, caste, language, religion etc, the viruses of which are still scattered here and there. We must not allow these viruses to flourish at all."