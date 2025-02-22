'Stay united, shun factionalism', Raje's message to BJP cadres in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday urged the BJP cadres in Rajasthan to stay united and not indulge in factionalism to strengthen the party organisation in the state.

Addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP office here after Madan Rathore was re-elected as the state unit chief unopposed, Raje said it is the responsibility of all the party functionaries to stay united.

"To make Madan Rathore's tenure successful, we must work together without any factions and with one face. Only then we will be able to successfully strengthen the party organisation at the ground level," Raje said.

"Rajasthan's character is different. If we understand that character and hit the ground, I am confident that the entire state would become our family, just like we nurtured the BJP family and made it so big," she added.

On Rathore, who was formally re-elected as the state unit chief on Saturday, Raje said he has always put the party first.

She also advised Rathore to include those workers in his new team who are capable and responsible, and can take forward the work in their respective areas while adhering to the party ideologically. PTI SDA ARI