Staying away from vote-bank politics; working for progress of the people, by the people: PM Modi

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said while the previous governments used to frame policies to suit vote bank politics, the current dispensation has ensured that people's faith in the government is restored.

Delivering the keynote address at the HT Leadership Summit, the prime minister said his government is moving forward with the mantra of progress "of the people, by the people and for the people".

"Our government has set a clear purpose. We are staying away from vote-bank politics and are working with the mantra of 'progress for the people, by the people.' We aim to make India a developed nation, and the people of India have entrusted us with their confidence. In this era of social media, where there is misinformation and disinformation, our government stands firm and resolute.

"When in many countries governments change with every election, people in India elected our government for a third time. Earlier, governments were run to win polls and policies were made to suit vote bank politics. But we have ensured that people's faith in government is restored. Today, India is filled with unprecedented aspirations and we have made these aspirations a cornerstone of our policies," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said the transformations in the country in the past 10 years have reignited a risk-taking culture among the citizens.

"In 2014, the country's Union Budget was around 16 lakh crore and today it stands at 48 lakh crore rupees. The capital expenditure is more than Rs 11 lakh crore and is being spent on new schools, research facilities, and the rail sector and public money is also being saved. Our government's approach is to spend big for the people, save big for the people.

"There was a time when LPG gas was a dream for many and the government used to debate over this issue. Our government prioritised providing gas connections to every household. In 2014, there were 14 crore gas connections and today there are more than 30 crore. Now, we never hear about a shortage of gas," he said.

Remembering the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, the prime minister said that times have changed now as it is the terrorists, who feel unsafe in their homes.