Staying fit with pedal power: Surat's septuagenarian businessman cycles 30 km a day

Surat, Jun 3 (PTI) He may own cars and other vehicles, but for 70-year-old businessman Suresh Jariwala from Gujarat's Surat, his first love is cycling as his day is not complete unless he pedals nearly 30 kilometres on his bicycle - a routine he has maintained for nearly four decades that he wants to continue.

His 30-year-old Atlas bicycle has been his special partner on which he also visits Shirdi, which is nearly 300 km from Surat, every year with his group of cycle lovers.

Jariwala, who lives with his family at Salabatpura area of Surat and owns a chemical factory in Ankleshwar, around 65 km away, has been riding bicycles since the last nearly 50 years and hooked on to the activity ever since.

"After finishing my SSC, I joined a chemical unit established by my elder brother in Surat. In 1972, I started commuting between the factory and my residence on a bicycle. I have continued the routine even after the factory was relocated to Ankleshwar in 1982," he said.

Every day, Jariwala wakes up at 5.45 am and covers 8 km on bicycle to reach Keval Chowk for jogging and exercise. He then comes back home and goes to the Surat railway station to catch a train for Ankleshwar on his bicycle.

"I park my bicycle in the parking lot (at the Surat station) and board the train. At Ankleshwar station, I use another bicycle parked at the station to reach my factory. I repeat the same process to come back home at around 8 pm," Jariwala said.

He said the cycling routine has always helped him keep himself fit and he never felt tired after coming home.

"I go to Shirdi every year on my bicycle. I do it purely for myself because I just love to ride my bicycle. Moreover, it also helps me in maintaining health and saving the environment. I will continue to use my bicycle till my body allows me," Jariwala said.

Jariwala, however, is not averse to using cars.

He said he uses his car whenever he goes out with family on a leisure trip. PTI COR PJT NP