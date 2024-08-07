Staying focused on our goal more challenging in current favourable conditions: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Aug 7 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the task of maintaining goal-directed focus and upholding the character and dedication of Sangh workers has become more challenging due to "favourable conditions" for the RSS ideology in society.

Addressing a public event in Nagpur, Bhagwat also added a cautionary note, saying the shift to favourable conditions also bears the potential to reverse and create less favourable circumstances.

"For an extended period, RSS workers persevered through societal opposition which contributed to the fortitude of our focus, character, and commitment. With more favourable conditions prevailing in society for our school of thought, maintaining our goal-directed focus and upholding the character and dedication of our workers has become more challenging," the Sangh chief said.

Bhagwat was speaking at the concluding ceremony of Dattaji Didolkar birth centenary celebration programme, also attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Swami Jitendranath Maharaj.

In the past, expressing our thoughts or line of thinking was often ridiculed, Bhagwat said.

"The conditions were not good. We lacked enough resources (in the past). Today, society trusts and supports us, which makes our work harder," the RSS chief said. PTI CLS ND NSK