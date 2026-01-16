Steady rise in corruption complaints over last 2 years: Lokpal chief

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Lokpal chairperson Justice A M Khanwilkar on Friday said the number of complaints received by the anti-corruption ombudsman has increased steadily over the last two years, reflecting greater citizen engagement.

Addressing the Foundation Day of the anti-corruption ombudsman, the chairperson reminded citizens that they are the ground soldiers fighting corruption, and if they opt to remain silent, that silence too is a form of corruption.

"The number of complaints received in the Lokpal has increased steadily over the last two years. The projected number of complaints for the year 2025-26 shows an exponential increase in comparison to the complaints registered during the year 2024-25. The rise in complaints is not just a statistic -- it's a reflection of increased citizen engagement," he said.

It also signifies that citizens are more aware of their rights and moral duty and are becoming more confident in approaching the Lokpal for redressal, he added.

"The number of sittings held by benches has risen consistently, showing a proactive approach of handling cases swiftly," the chairperson said.

This has ensured minimal pendency, resulting in the timely and efficient disposal of complaints, he said.

“We accept our responsibility to be transparent, consistent and accountable. But we also recognise our duty to be just. For true justice demands patience, not performance. The Lokpal's independence lies not in how loudly it declares it, but in how quietly and courageously it exercises it," Khanwilkar said.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Lokpal for clean and accountable governance, he reminded every citizen, every non-resident Indian, every overseas citizen of India, that they are the ground soldiers fighting corruption, and if they opt to remain silent, that silence too is a form of corruption.

The Foundation Day function was held at the Lokpal's office here.

"Last year, Lokpal Day 2025 was commemorated for the first time as a premier event, with participation of high dignitaries and stakeholders at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi.

"However, this year, as the Lokpal is required to observe austerity in spending owing to budgetary control, the Lokpal was impelled to celebrate this important milestone event in the history of Lokpal of India in-house, within its campus in a modest way," an official statement said.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion were judicial members Justice Lingappa Narayana Swami, Justice Sanjay Yadav, Ritu Raj Awasthi and non-judicial members -- Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey.

The function started with the welcoming of the chief guest, Justice Khanwilkar, followed by 'Vande Mataram' and 'Saraswati Vandana'.

While welcoming the chief guest, Justice Swami said the day holds special importance in the democratic journey of the nation as it marks the establishment of the Lokpal of India, an institution envisioned to uphold integrity, accountability, and transparency in public life.

"This day is for reflection on what we as an institution have been through, on the progress made so far, to reaffirm our commitment to ethical governance, and to strengthen mechanisms that promote vigilance, fairness, and public trust," he said.

"The Lokpal Day is not just a commemoration, but a chance and a responsibility to pause, to look back as to why this institution was created, and to ask ourselves where we stand today, and where we must go next," Justice Swami said.

During the event, a newly built state-of-the-art data centre of the Lokpal was inaugurated. It is aimed at providing end-to-end robust and digitised, paperless processing of complaints to enhance efficiency and ensure confidentiality, said a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. PTI AKV RHL