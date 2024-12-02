Stealing bikes for 'joy rides' lands youth in police net in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly stealing motorcycles for "joy rides", officials said on Monday.

Shiva, a resident of Ekta Vihar, was held during a patrol on November 29 while riding a stolen motorcycle, police said.

"Acting on a tip-off about Shiva's movement, police set up a check-post on Sangam Marg. Shiva, who attempted to flee on being asked to stop, was captured following a brief chase. A stolen motorcycle and a master key used for vehicle lifting were recovered from his possession," a senior police officer said.

Shiva, a Class-8 dropout, has a history of stealing motorcycles for joy rides, the officer added.

According to police, he would ride the stolen bikes until they ran out of fuel and then abandon them to avoid detection.

He was previously involved in two cases of vehicle theft, the officer said. PTI BM ARI