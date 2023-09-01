Stealth frigate Mahendragiri launched; Vice President terms event milestone in Indian maritime history

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Warship Mahendragiri, which will provide a boost to the Indian Navy’s capabilities, was launched in Mumbai on Friday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose wife Sudesh launched the warship, was the chief guest at the ceremony.

“The launch of Mahendragiri is a significant milestone in our maritime history,” Dhankhar said, addressing the gathering on the occasion.

The warship has been developed by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

A warship’s launch marks a significant milestone in its construction and refers to the vessel entering the water for the first time.

Dhankhar said it is befitting that the launch took place in a vibrant city like Mumbai.

Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, this is the seventh ship of Project 17A frigates series and boasts enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.

“I am sure that Mahendragiri, once commissioned, will proudly fly the tiranga (national tricolour) across the oceans, as an ambassador of India’s maritime might,” Vice President Dhankhar said He said India's economic growth and global ascendancy necessitate a modernized Navy to protect the nation’s maritime interests and shoulder additional responsibilities, particularly in the current geo-political and security situation in the Indian Ocean region.

Recognising the enhanced capability of India’s naval force, he underlined country’s role as the net security provider in the Indo-Pacific region, and also described India as “an important global player to secure and ensure a peaceful, rule-based maritime regime, which is facing many challenges at the moment.” He described the launch of Mahendragiri and other stealth frigates under Project 17A as “an apt testament to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force”.

Lauding the Navy’s resolute commitment to self-reliance, Dhankhar also appreciated the significant role of micro, small and medium enterprises in the construction of this warship.

“Seventy five per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of the Nilgiri class have been made to indigenous firms”, he said.

Referring to the launches of five warships of the same class in about 15 months, he said this is a “feat that makes us all proud”.

India had always been a sea-faring nation, being home to the earliest docks in the world such as Lothal, he said. “Over 90 per cent of India’s trade by volume and over 68 per cent by value, moves through maritime routes,” he added.

Describing the role played by women today in the defence forces as a turning point, Dhankhar underscored that from the establishment of Short Service Commission in 1992, to June 2023, India saw the integration of women into all branches, cadres, and specializations of defence forces. “We are an example to the world, with the kind of assignment that women are handling.” he added.

Citing the varied challenges faced in the Indian Ocean Region encompassing concerns like piracy, smuggling of narcotics, human trafficking, illegal migration and natural disasters, he underlined the courage, competence and commitment of the Indian Navy.

He said the Navy is “a true force multiplier” which vindicated challenges in an exemplary manner while also cooperating with multiple partners ensuring economic growth and security in the region under the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative.

Lauding Navy’s role during natural disasters “as a vehicle of peace and goodwill during the crisis”, he said the damage to life and property during natural calamities has been considerably reduced due to its persistent efforts during challenging times.

Referring to INS Vikrant, the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier commissioned just one year ago, Dhankhar said, “Vikrant stands as a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous skills and our ambitions to ride over high-tides.” On indigenous defence production crossing the milestone of Rs one lakh crore in FY 2022-23, he stressed that “India’s maritime strength is quintessential for our economic and strategic upsurge.” Citing the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, where the tiranga is stamped on the Shiv-Shakti point, he expressed hope that Mahendragiri, once commissioned, will proudly fly the tiranga across the oceans, as an ambassador of India’s maritime might.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said Mahendragiri will prove to be a valuable addition to navy's growing fleet. The ship's versatility, coupled with attributes like access, mobility, reach, and resilience will make Mahendragiri a unique instrument of India's maritime power, he said.

Admiral Kumar said the warship launch comes at an important time, adding the need for an assured umbrella of security is a must for sustaining the aspirational trajectory of the nation. At sea, the traditional security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region, and the larger Indo-Pacific continue to persist, he said.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the launch ceremony. PTI PR VT VT