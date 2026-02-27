Steel cutting ceremony for two 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tug held at Cochin Shipyard

Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) The CSL, a public sector shipbuilding and ship repair organisation, conducted the steel-cutting ceremony for two ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs for Polestar Maritime Limited here on Friday, officials said.

The ceremony was officiated by Vinit Badani, Director at Polestar Maritime Limited, in the presence of other senior officials from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and representatives from the classification society, India Register of Shipping (IRS).

According to CSL, the 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs measure 33 meters in length, 12.2 meters in beam, and 4.2 meters in draft.

A statement by the CSL said that the vessels will be propelled by two main engines of 1838 kW and 2.7m propellers from Niigata IHI Power Systems Co Ltd.

These tugs will be built to the designs of Robert Allan Limited, the world’s leading design house for harbour tugs, the statement said.

The CSL's current order book comprises 17 Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) tugs and six green tugs, officials said.

"CSL and Udupi-UCSL have introduced Robert Allan Ltd designed tugs in India in compliance with ASTDS, setting benchmarks in quality and delivery timelines. In partnership with Polestar Maritime Limited, CSL is also constructing two tugs under the Government of India’s Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP), thereby strengthening the sustainable maritime industry," said Jose V J, Chairman and Managing Director of CSL. PTI TBA TBA KH