Steel factory boiler blast: Death toll rises to five; two critical

Jalna, Aug 28 (PTI) The death toll in last week's steel factory boiler blast in Jalna city of Maharashtra rose to five on Wednesday after three workers succumbed to burn injuries at a private hospital, police said.

The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Factory in Jalna's MIDC area on Saturday afternoon left 22 workers injured, including seven critically, after molten iron fell on them.

They were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Three critically injured workers, identified as Pintu Jena (40) from Odisha, Ramdya Dhurvu (22) from Betul in Madhya Pradesh, and Ranjit Prajapati (28) from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, died on Wednesday, raising the fatality count to five, police said.

Two other workers, Krishna Yadav and Ramesh Bhaturam, died of burn injuries over the last five days.

Police had booked the steel company's manager, Dilip Jha, furnace in-charge Sudhakar Roy, and crane driver Ashok Prajapati, based on a complaint lodged by an injured worker.

A labour union leader on Wednesday demanded invoking a culpable homicide charge against the factory's owners, alleging that they neglected the safety of workers. PTI COR NSK