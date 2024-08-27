Steel factory boiler blast: Death toll rises to two; five critical

Jalna, Aug 27 (PTI) The death toll in the steel factory boiler blast that occurred in Jalna city of Maharashtra last week rose to two on Tuesday after a 34-year-old worker succumbed to burn injuries at a private hospital, police said.

The explosion in Gaj Kesari Steel Factory in Jalna's MIDC area on Saturday afternoon left 22 workers injured, including seven critically, after molten iron fell on them.

They were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

One of the critically injured workers, Krishna Yadav, originally from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, died of his wounds on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

Another worker, identified as Ramesh Bhaturam, breathed his last on Sunday.

Police had booked the steel company's manager, Dilip Jha, furnace in-charge Sudhakar Roy, and crane driver Ashok Prajapati, based on a complaint lodged by an injured worker.