Steel rods kill truck driver after he applies sudden brakes

Pune, Jun 12 (PTI) A trailer truck driver was killed in Pune on Thursday after steel rods loaded in the vehicle pierced through the cabin when brakes were applied suddenly and impaled him, police said.

The incident took place at 8:30 pm near Chandni Chowk on Satara lane of Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, an official said.

"The trailer truck was loaded with steel rods. When he applied brakes suddenly, the rods moved towards the front of the vehicle, crashed through the driver's cabin and impaled him. The vehicle was removed with the help of a crane by fire brigade personnel," the Bavdhan police station official said. PTI SPK BNM