Steel sector leads with half of Jharkhand's Rs 26,000 cr investment proposals during Bengal biz meet

Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) About 50 per cent of the Rs 26,000 crore investment proposals received by Jharkhand government during the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata pertain to the steel sector, an official said on Thursday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with his wife and MLA Kalpana, attended the eighth edition of the BGBS at the invitation of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee.

"The Jharkhand government received investment proposals to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore, having the potential of generating 15,000 jobs, during 'Advantage Jharkhand' programme held as part of the BGBS. Of these proposals, about half pertain to the steel sector," officials said.

These include various proposals by groups like Supreme Metals Export Private Ltd and Voltox Rail Pvt Ltd which have evinced interest in Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore projects in the state, the official added.

While Supreme Metals and Exports Pvt Ltd has expressed willingness to set up a steel plant, Voltox has expressed interest in special steel manufacturing in the state, the official said, adding that these two projects, if materialised, would result in the creation of 3,500 jobs.

In addition, BMW Industries Ltd has expressed intent to set up Cold Rolling Mill Plant at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore which in turn would generate 1,500 jobs, while Rashmi Metaliks Ltd has plans of investing Rs 3,800 crore with an employment potential of 3,000.

SM Steel and Power Ltd plans to set up a power generation project at a cost of Rs 2,800 crore, which is likely to generate 1,600 jobs, he said.

The CM on Wednesday took to X to congratulate and extend thanks to Banerjee for organising the BGBS in a "grand manner" and "inviting us".

"I also heartily greet all the people from the industry who have come here from different parts of the country and the world. I feel this is a new beginning in the country where one state is moving forward along with other states to strengthen the foundation of the country." In another post, he said, "Bengal and Jharkhand have a shared history, heritage and tradition. There are so many similarities between the two states that it becomes difficult to understand what is the difference between Jharkhand and Bengal. Jharkhand has a lot of potential in the areas of MSME, tourism, mining, solar, textiles etc. In the coming days, Jharkhand will make a meaningful effort to move forward with respected Mamata Didi to accelerate economic development in Eastern India." PTI NAM MNB