Steel 'third rail' replaced with aluminium in part of Kolkata Metro

Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro on Sunday said it has completed replacing the 'third rail' made of steel with that of aluminium at the Girish Park siding under the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor.

The third rail provides power to trains. The Metro Railway has set up a two-year target for completing the task of inducting aluminium third rails to ensure an 84 per cent reduction in energy loss, amounting to Rs one crore per year/per km route.

Metro Railway in a statement on Sunday said it has replaced the 200-meter-long steel third rail with an aluminium third rail on Saturday night.

Aluminum third rail has the capacity to reduce system voltage drops and subsequent energy losses, thanks to its superior electrical conductivity. This less voltage drop in the third rail will help achieve faster acceleration of the running Metro trains.

Once completed, the city's Metro Railway will be in the league of similar services worldwide. PTI SUS NN