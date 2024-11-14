Steep rise in stubble burning makes Delhi air further unbreathable

New Delhi: Rise in stubble burning across Punjab and Uttar Pradesh made Delhi’s air quality further unbreathable on Thursday as the AQI index touched 500 in many areas of the national capital.

On November 13, 509 farm fires were recorded in Punjab while Uttar Pradesh witnessed 139 cases of stubble burning.

Both the states had recorded 83 farm fire incidents each a day earlier.

Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi after the paddy harvest in October and November.

As the window for the Rabi crop -- wheat -- is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing of the next crop.

Interestingly, Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also blamed smoke from Indian Punjab affecting air quality there on Wednesday.

Comedian-turned-chief minister of the Indian state of Punjab Bhagwant Mann was seen cracking a joke on such a serious issue of public health while responding to Sharif’s statement.

"Pakistan Punjab CM Maryam (who is the daughter of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif) is saying that she will write to me...she says your (Punjab) smoke reaches Lahore.

"On the other hand, Delhiwale says your smoke reaches Delhi. It seems our smoke is circling around," he said.

"What should we do? Everybody targets us (Punjab). Its solution has to be found. It is not a problem of Punjab only," said Mann at a conclave.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi recorded the country's worst air quality as it turned 'severe' for the first time this season, with the AQI soaring to 418.

Of Delhi's 36 monitoring stations, 30 reported air quality in the 'severe' category, the CPCB said.

In comparison, the national capital's 24-hour average AQI -- recorded at 4 pm every day -- stood at 334 on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

According to the CPCB data, the city's AQI was in the 'severe' category for three days in January.

On January 14, the AQI was recorded at 447, followed by 409 each on January 24 and 26.

The CPCB said 'severe' AQI affected healthy people and seriously impacted those with existing medical conditions.

The air quality in the national capital had been in the 'very poor' category since it plunged to the level on October 30.

According to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, vehicular emission was the top contributor to Delhi's pollution, with an estimated share of approximately 13.3 per cent.

The other prominent pollutants were PM2.5 and PM10.

PM2.5 and PM10 refer to fine particulate matter in the air, with the numbers indicating their size in micrometres.

PM2.5 are fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, about the width of a human hair.

These are so small that these can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks.

PM10 are coarser particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less, about the width of 10 human hairs. While not as concerning as PM2.5, these can still irritate the airways and worsen respiratory problems.

Long-term exposure to these particulate matter can increase the risk of heart disease.