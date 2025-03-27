Step down as AIADMK chief or face disrespect: OPS tells Palaniswami

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Thursday denied party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami's allegation that he led an attack on party headquarters here, and asked his rival to step down as the general secretary or "face disrespect," since he has not ensured any electoral triumph.

Panneerselvam (OPS) also sought to clarify that he never spoke about his re-induction in the party but only wanted "forces that remain parted should join hands as only that would ensure the AIADMK's victory." Palaniswami's actions mean that the party should "never win," he alleged.

"His (Palaniswami) supporters said single leadership will result in winning all elections... (but he) has not been able to win a single election," he told reporters here.

"It will be graceful for him if he steps down himself as general secretary (of the AIADMK), else he will face disrespect," the former CM said.

Further, he refuted Palaniswami's allegation of leading an attack on the party headquarters here, in July 2022.

"A wrong General Council was convened (where OPS and aides were expelled) and we wanted to go and be seated in the headquarters We were stopped one km ahead of the HQ and eight party secretaries attacked our vehicle. This is the truth. They themselves damaged the office and are blaming us. These (information) are there in police records," he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami alleged OPS had led a "group of rowdies" that attacked the party headquarters and therefore he doesn't deserve a place in the organisation.

After losing the 2021 Assembly polls, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam were involved in a leadership tussle, before the former successfully took total control of the party.

The AIADMK's top decision-making body expelled Panneerselvam and his supporters in July 2022.