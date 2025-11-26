Step down, declare election if unable to end power tussle, BJP tells Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday indicated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign and declare election if his party is not able to put an end to the ongoing power tussle with deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

In view of the tug-of-war between the Chief Minister and Shivakumar, BJP said the issue is affecting people in distress, especially the farming community that has been on strike for the past one month. Their problem has not been solved yet.

Addressing reporters here, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the ruling Congress should come to Belagavi for the legislative session starting from December 8 with more clarity as to who should be the CM of the state.

"When farmers are in distress and are seeking answer and compensation from the state government, they (Congress) should come to Belagavi with proper compensation package for the farmers," he said.

"Let them postpone the session or if they are unable to handle the situation, resign and declare the election," he said.

There is internal fighting going on within the ruling Congress government and it is no secret that for the past one month cabinet ministers and MLAs are more in New Delhi rather than Karnataka, the Shikaripura MLA said.

Even Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are camping in Delhi seeking appointment with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the BJP state chief claimed.

Vijayendra said the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a seasoned politician with five decades of experience, appeared helpless and said only Rahul Gandhi has to take a call.

The BJP mockingly said it would be appropriate to hold the legislative session in Delhi instead of Belagavi this time.

"I think it is appropriate for the CM to decide to hold the legislative session in Delhi rather than Belagavi since the entire cabinet is camping in Delhi. What is the point in having the session in Belagavi," he said.

Vijayendra alleged law and order situation has deteriorated and administration has collapsed due to the power tussle.

He said instead of blaming the media and the opposition party, the Chief Minister and his deputy should set their house in order.

The BJP state chief said his party is not concerned about the developments going on in Congress.

"We are not bothered whether Siddaramaiah will continue or will be replaced. BJP's only concern is the condition of the state. Farmers are on strike for the past one month. Government should resolve this issue," Vijayendra noted.