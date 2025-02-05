Step up fight against terrorism in J-K, Amit Shah tells security agencies

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir with the goal of achieving 'zero infiltration'.

Chairing two high-level review meetings in as many days here on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he also said the ecosystem of terror in the Union Territory has been weakened due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Narendra Modi government.

He asked all security agencies to take more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach, saying the goal should be to uproot the existence of terrorists.

The home minister directed them to step up the fight against terrorism with the goal of 'zero infiltration', according to an official statement.

Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to wiping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised the Modi government's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir and directed all security agencies to remain vigilant and continue to work in synergy to eliminate terrorism in the Union Territory.

The home minister said the narco network is providing support to infiltrators and terrorists to carry out their activities.

"There is a need to take prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade with alacrity and rigour," he said.

Shah directed the agencies to make new appointments in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in view of the timely implementation of the new criminal laws.

He also appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for significant improvement in all parameters of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

The home minister reviewed the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir with top officials of the Army, police, paramilitary forces and others in two back-to-back meeting held on Tuesday and Wednesday. This was for the first time that the home minister had such such threadbare discussions on security situation on Jammu and Kashmir in two consecutive days.

Those who attended the meetings include Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other top army, police and civil officials.

The meetings were held in the wake of a terror attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, in which ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed and his wife and niece were injured. PTI ACB NSD NSD