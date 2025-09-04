Step up relief work in flooded areas: Hooda to Haryana government

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said there is an urgent need to provide relief and compensation to people affected by the floods in the state.

He urged the government to survey the flooded areas and accord full compensation to farmers for crop damage.

"Villages, fields, streets, roads, highways and cities are all submerged. People are pleading for government help. The government should immediately start the process of 'special girdawari' (survey) and give 100 per cent compensation for the damage to the crops," the Congress leader said.

"Also, the damage to houses and shops should be inspected, and compensation should be announced," he added.

Hooda said that so far, whatever the government has done in the way of relief was not enough, and urged the Centre to come up with help.

He also appealed to the people to come forward and lend a helping hand.

"Everyone should provide whatever help they can, financially or in the form of relief material, to the flood-affected people as soon as possible. Supporting each other in this difficult time is humanity and brotherhood," he said.

Hooda asked the Nayab Saini-led government to take measures ahead of more rain predicted in the coming days, with stocking of water pumps, motors and generators for drainage, and food and potable water for the stranded.

"Farmers have suffered the most from floods. Their crops and houses are damaged. Their cattle have drowned," he said.

The Congress leader also highlights the destruction in Punjab caused by the floods.

"There has been a huge loss of life and property in Punjab. In such a situation, both the state and central governments should leave no stone unturned in relief work and compensation," he said.

On Wednesday, Minister Ranbir Gangwa convened an emergency meeting, directing officials to ensure immediate drainage and an uninterrupted drinking water supply across the state.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel also chaired a meeting to assess damage caused by the floods.

On Thursday, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa held yet another meeting discussing the repair of roads damaged by rain. PTI SUN VN VN