Stephen Alter, Anuradha Roy to celebrate literature at Himalayan Echoes Festival

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The picturesque hill town of Nainital is set to transform into a vibrant confluence of words, art, and ideas this weekend as celebrated writer Stephen Alter, Booker-longlisted author Anuradha Roy, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, and environmentalist Vandana Shiva, headline the 10th edition of Himalayan Echoes: The Kumaon Festival of Literature & Arts.

The two-day festival, to be held at the historic Abbotsford Estate -- ancestral home of founder and author Janhavi Prasada -- has over the years established itself as a pan-Himalayan forum celebrating literature, art, music and environmental thought.

"Himalayan Echoes is where the mountains become our storytellers as living heritage of the hills. Here, voices from the highlands remind us that culture, nature and community are inseparable. Every story shared here keeps our mountains alive,” said Prasada in a statement.

Among this year’s highlights is the launch of the 'Radisson Himalayan Echoes Nature Prize', recognising excellence in nature-centred writing and creativity.

The inaugural award will be presented to Alter, noted writer and naturalist, for his contribution to ecological literature.

The festival will feature a diverse line-up of voices, including art historian and curator Alka Pande, Nepali writer and economist Sujeev Shakya, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, and writers Neha Sinha and Gargi Rawat.

Adding a touch of colour and craftsmanship, a 'Himalayan Fashion Showcase' curated by Meera Juneja of Khushali NGO, Ramgarh and Kiran Sandhu of Terai Blue will feature sustainable labels.

The festival will come to a close on November 2.