Stephen Fry compares social media to London's polluted rivers

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) His early optimism about social media giving way to deep concern, celebrated British author and actor Stephen Fry likened today’s digital platforms to London’s polluted rivers -- once life-giving, now contaminated by unchecked commercial interests.

Fry, who has left social media for good, in his session, "A Bit of Fry", at the ongoing 19th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF)) on Friday admitted that initially he was “awestruck” by the potential of social media, when people across North Africa and the Middle East were able to challenge corruption and hold leaders accountable.

"Initially, I was the one trying to explain what Twitter could be to people, and they were saying, ‘Well, you’re just telling people what you had for lunch'. I said, ‘No, no, it could be more than that’.

"And there was this period, the so-called Arab Spring, starting in Tunisia and then spreading across North Africa and all the way to Yemen. It all seemed wonderful,” said Fry.

But that was then.

Fry’s view on social media has since evolved drastically, and he offered a vivid metaphor to describe the transformation: “I see social media as waterways,” comparing it to Britain’s rivers, which he noted are now heavily polluted.

"Water is a means of communication, pleasure and fulfilment. And this is what social media was, I saw it as rivers rivers of discourse, which, in early days, were pure -- you could swim in them, meet people, have fun and carry that pleasure everywhere," he explained.

The problem, the 68-year-old claimed, began when social media became deeply embedded in large-scale capitalism.

“Just as real rivers became polluted during the Industrial Revolution, these streams of discourse have become contaminated. You wouldn’t want your young children swimming in them now. They pollute and contaminate the minds of those who enter," he added.

He further cautioned the audience that, in the lure of huge profits, “poison” is being pumped into this “metaphorical river” of social media, often with little regard for the consequences.

Fry, known for films like "Wilde", "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets", and "V for Vendetta", was asked by an audience member if he might consider working in an Indian movie.

He replied with his trademark humour, saying he’s open to the idea but added, “You won’t see me singing and dancing in a Bollywood film -- you really wouldn’t have the stomach for that.” For those unversed, Fry is a multi-talented personality -- actor, comedian, writer, broadcaster, and mental health advocate -- renowned for his wit, intellect, and extensive knowledge of literature, history, and the arts.

While he didn’t share specifics about the project, he recounted visiting India 15 years ago to look for producers for a film on the legendary Indian mathematician, Ramanujan.

Eventually, Fry did take a small role in "The Man Who Knew Infinity", a biopic on Ramanujan starring Dev Patel.

“I played a clerk who employed Ramanujan. I filmed in Chennai for a couple of days. It was a minor role, but I enjoyed it -- that’s the closest I’ve come,” he said with a smile.

The five-day literary festival is hosting more than 350 celebrated authors and scholars, including Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, chess legend Viswanathan Anand, Sahitya Akademi Award winner Anuradha Roy, veteran film critic Bhawana Somaaya, and authors Manu Joseph, Ruchir Joshi, and KR Meera.

The festival will conclude on January 19.