Steps being taken to embrace AI for cutting edge medical research: DGAFMS

Pune, Dec 1 (PTI) Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Lieutenant General Daljit Singh on Friday said steps are being taken to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to undertake cutting edge medical research.

Advertisment

He was speaking after President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated 'Prajna', the Armed Forces Centre for Computational Medicine, a facility that will use AI to develop various modules to handle diagnostic and therapeutic problems.

Explaining how the centre will work, Singh said, "Be it chest X-ray, CT scan, MRI, the images will be put together in a database. Suppose, there is no radiologist available but there is an X-ray machine, they can take the X-ray and send it to us and here immediately we can say this is the problem." Slides can be put on a digital platform for storage and analysis, while ensuring the privacy factor is maintained as the data will be "anonymised", he said.

President Murmu on Friday stressed the important of research and use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence in the field of medicine as she presented President's Colour to the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) here. PTI SPK BNM BNM