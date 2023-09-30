Steps being taken to equip SDRF with modern tech and equipment: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to strengthening and empowering the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and steps are being taken to equip the force with modern technology and equipment, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Presiding over a function organised by the Himachal Pradesh SDRF at the police headquarters in Shimla, he said the state government has released about Rs 12.65 crore for purchase of modern equipment for the force.

Himachal Pradesh is one of the disaster-prone areas and such steps will help in expediting relief and rescue operations during disasters, Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

At present, three companies of the SDRF are established in the state and necessary steps are being taken for modern training and capacity building of the jawans, he added.

The chief minister said the state government has released about Rs 750 crore in the last three months for relief purposes under disaster management.

Appreciating the work done by the SDRF during the recent rain-triggered incidents, he said members of the SDRF played an important role in evacuating the stranded people from Fagli and Summerhill areas in the state capital.

Sukhu also praised the efforts of SDRF personnel in rescuing the people trapped in areas such as Kuklah in the Seraj assembly constituency, Pandoh and Hanogi in the Mandi district. He said the SDRF along with the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully carried out various rescue operations in other areas as well.

SP, SDRF, Ilma Afroz gave a detailed presentation on the rescue operations conducted by the force in various areas of the state. The SDRF personnel also shared their experiences of various rescue operations.