Steps being taken to further strengthen state's cyber security: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Jawahar Singh Bedham on Wednesday said the state government will take positive steps to further strengthen cyber security in the state.

Advertisment

Addressing the inaugural session of the Rajasthan Police Hackathon 1.0 organised under the state police's Cybercrime Awareness Mission at Rajasthan International Centre, Bedham said special efforts are needed to stop the rise in crimes in Mewat region.

Bedham, the minister of state for home, said several facilities have increased due to social media, but so have the crimes related to it. He suggested forming cyber expert teams in all districts under the leadership of additional superintendent of police-level officers.

According to an official statement, Director General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahoo said the hackathon was an innovative beginning from the point of view of cyber security.

Advertisment

He informed that 1,665 participants from various educational institutions, industries, research labs and startups registered for the 2-day hackathon.

About 300 teams will participate in the event. These teams will work continuously for 36 hours to solve 12 cyber security-related problems. The winners will be awarded cash prizes and citations totalling Rs 20 lakh and those interested will be included in the internship programme of the Rajasthan Police, he said.

Sahoo said the Rajasthan Police is working to improve the law and order situation in the state, provide speedy justice to the weaker sections, including women and ensure the safety of life and property of the common people.

DGP Cyber Security Ravi Prakash Mehra said that cybercrimes are constantly posing a challenge to police.

Police are working diligently to prevent cybercrimes, but public awareness is necessary for effective prevention of cyber crimes, he asserted. PTI AG RHL RHL