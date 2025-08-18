Steps taken to address shortage of frontline personnel in Forest dept: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday told the Legislative Council that steps were taken to address the shortage of frontline personnel in the forest department.

He said 310 forest observers have already been recruited, and now the process of hiring 540 forest guards is underway.

Responding to a question from BJP MLC S Keshava Prasad in the Legislative Council, the Minister said Rs 20 lakh is currently being paid as compensation to those who died in wildlife attacks, including by wild elephants and tigers.

He also informed that Rs 2 lakh is being provided as compensation by the Agriculture Department to those who died of snake bites.

Citing a rise in wildlife population in the state, Khandre said the government has taken steps to control human-wildlife conflicts.

A separate elephant task force with 32 personnel for Dakshina Kannada district will be sanctioned. An officiall announcement is expected in 2-3 days, he said.

The Minister also highlighted that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) to conduct a study for elephant corridor and habitat conservation, and Prof R Sukumar's team has started the study.

Terming as "painful" the death of a tiger and four cubs due to poisoning in Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Khandre said, "Legal action has already been taken against the guilty under the Wildlife Protection Act. The Deputy Zonal Forest Officer and other officers and staff who failed to pay salaries to the outsourced frontline staff on time have been suspended, and the investigation is ongoing." Following demand from many quarters to build elephant camps, the Minister, in response to a question, said this matter will be examined. PTI KSU ROH