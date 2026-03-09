Steps to curb cybercrimes against women to be strengthened, says minister; hails Ladki Bahin scheme

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare on Monday said the state government will strengthen measures against cybercrime targeting women and continue with the benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

While replying to a debate in the assembly related to International Women's Day, which was observed on March 8, the Women and Child Development minister said online abuse and cyber harassment of women were emerging as serious concerns. She assured the House that stricter action would be taken in coordination with the Home Department.

"Negative comments and harassment on social media often have psychological impacts on women, whether they are ordinary citizens, public representatives or government officials. The government will work to strengthen legal action against such offences and expand cyber awareness and safety training programmes," she said.

These programmes would be introduced not only in schools but also at the grassroots level, including villages, to ensure women are better equipped to deal with digital threats, Tatkare added.

Speaking about the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to women, the minister said it had encouraged financial inclusion.

"Nearly 50 lakh women who previously did not have bank accounts opened them after the scheme was launched, enabling them to receive direct financial assistance. The condition of Aadhaar-linked bank accounts was introduced to ensure funds reach women directly instead of being routed through accounts held by other family members," she told the assembly.

She added that similar provisions could be considered in other government schemes to strengthen women's financial independence.

The government remains committed to improving women's safety, economic empowerment and access to welfare schemes, she said, adding that suggestions made by members during the debate would be taken up with the concerned departments.

Invoking the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Maratha ruler placed women alongside God in terms of respect and protection, a principle that should continue to guide modern governance.

He stressed the need to not only create policies for women but also ensure their effective implementation and accessibility.

Mungantiwar outlined several measures taken by the Maharashtra government to strengthen women's empowerment, including the introduction of the first state-level women policy in 1994 under Sharad Pawar, followed by successive policies focusing on employment, education, and financial independence.

Other measures include special incentives for women-led cooperative societies and industrial promotion schemes, improved maternity leave provisions and pension protections for widows, even after remarriage, 50 per cent reservation for women in gram panchayat sarpanch positions, and plans for 33 per cent reservation in legislative bodies by 2029.

Mungantiwar highlighted the role of women in agriculture and household management, noting their resilience in the face of social, financial, and environmental challenges.

He called for stricter action against cybercrimes and online harassment targeting women, urging that offenders be punished to set an example.

Mungantiwar further stressed the importance of digital platforms and training programmes to ensure women can access government schemes effectively.

He lauded the contributions of women in maintaining economic stability during challenging times, citing examples from banking and agriculture sectors.

"Women have the ability to be self-reliant and contribute significantly to the nation's growth. Their empowerment is not just a social necessity but a national priority," Mungantiwar said.

The BJP's Suresh Dhas raised concerns over the declining female-to-male ratio in parts of Maharashtra and the poor condition of women in rural areas. He said Beed district had a low sex ratio of 628 girls per 1,000 boys, with Shirur taluka recording the lowest figures.

In contrast, Gadchiroli district had a higher ratio, with 1,100 girls for every 1,000 boys, Dhas pointed out.

He urged the government to examine which districts had improved and which were lagging in terms of education and gender balance.

Dhas emphasized the need for strict enforcement of the PCPNDT Act to prevent illegal sex determination and female foeticide.

He also questioned whether existing laws were sufficient to curb organized criminal practices involving doctors and agents.

Highlighting rural women's issues, Dhas said sugarcane labourers, especially mothers, faced heavy physical labour, leading to miscarriages and health problems, while women in milk production cooperatives often did not receive their due wages, with payments frequently controlled by male family members.

Dhas raised concerns about early marriage of girls, noting that even girls excelling in education and sports were often married before the legal age of 18. He urged stricter penalties for sarpanchs and local officials who facilitated such marriages.

He also called for daughters' property rights to be protected, suggesting that half of the husband's property be registered in the daughter's name before marriage to reduce domestic conflicts and strengthen women's security.

Implementing these measures would improve gender equality, women's safety, and socio-economic conditions in rural Maharashtra, Dhas emphasised. PTI MR BNM